Toys 4 Military Kids has partnered with Minnesota’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Communities!
A PROGRAM WORTH SUPPORTING
Toys4MilitaryKids was founded by Les Hanson over 10 years ago. With your support the Toys Program was able to reach out to 46 military units by funding their holiday parties, 40 individual families impacting over 1500 children of military families in 2016. We support units and families throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Contact Toys 4 Military Kids Mike Clark msclark454@comcast.net
Unit Event
On average a unit party costs $1000, depending on number of kids. As units apply for
grant money, a determination is made on how much Toys4MilitaryKids will support.
Our goal has always been at least $15/per child.
The support of Corporate Partners, Business and Communities was vital to this year’s efforts. Our thanks for the year to year support of:
Lakeville Yellow Ribbon Community
ROTC Subchapter Fighting Saints Battalion
