Toys 4 Military Kids has partnered with Minnesota’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Communities!

A PROGRAM WORTH SUPPORTING

Toys4MilitaryKids was founded by Les Hanson over 10 years ago. With your support the Toys Program was able to reach out to 46 military units by funding their holiday parties, 40 individual families impacting over 1500 children of military families in 2016. We support units and families throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Contact Toys 4 Military Kids Mike Clark msclark454@comcast.net

YOUR SUPPORT MAKES A DIFFERENCE

Unit Event

On average a unit party costs $1000, depending on number of kids. As units apply for

grant money, a determination is made on how much Toys4MilitaryKids will support.

Our goal has always been at least $15/per child.

The support of Corporate Partners, Business and Communities was vital to this year’s efforts. Our thanks for the year to year support of:

Minnesota Wire

Lakeville Yellow Ribbon Community

ROTC Subchapter Fighting Saints Battalion

2016 Collection Box Locations

Apple Place Bowl, 14917 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Synapse Center for Health, 4480 Erin Drive, Eagan, MN 55122

Hardware Hank, 1320 Duckwood Drive, Eagan, MN 55123

Twin Cities Harley Davidson, 1441 85th Avenue NE, Blaine, MN 55449

Twin Cities Harley Davidson, 10770 165th Street West, Lakeville, MN 55044

St. Paul Harley Davidson, 2899 Hudson Blvd. N., St. Paul, MN 55128

Wild Prairie Harley Davidson, 12480 Plaza Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Zylstra Harley Davidson, 19600 Evans Street NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, 5121 W. 98th Street, Bloomington, MN 55437

Hope Chest for Breast Cancer, 3850 Shoreline Drive, Wayzata, MN 55391

YMCA, 550 Opperman Drive, Eagan, MN 55123

Cedar Point Dentistry, 1401 E. 66th Street, Richfield, MN 55423

Lake Harriet Dental, 4800 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55419

JC’s Sports Bar, 251 West Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville, MN 55337

JC’s Bar & Grill, 13540 Grove Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Poor Richard’s Commonhouse, 8301 Normandale Blvd.., Bloomington, MN 55437

